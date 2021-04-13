Galaxy M42 5G
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
Description

Samsung Galaxy M42 will be arriving with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone will also reportedly feature 128GB of onboard storage. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be a watered-down version of the Galaxy A42 5G. It might pack a 6,000mAh typical capacity battery.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

