Description

Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate and High Brightness Mode of 800 nits. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset paired with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage which will be expandable via microSD.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a quad rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The phone has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time and 25 hours of video playback. Samsung Galaxy M32 runs on Android 11 with OneUI on top on the software side.