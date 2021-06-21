You might like this
Samsung Galaxy M32 4GB
Price :
Rs. 14999
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 June, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2040 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate and High Brightness Mode of 800 nits. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset paired with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage which will be expandable via microSD.
In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a quad rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The phone has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time and 25 hours of video playback. Samsung Galaxy M32 runs on Android 11 with OneUI on top on the software side.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2040 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera setup: 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (15W charging technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
194 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (One UI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
