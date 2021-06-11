You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2040 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M32 will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate. The device will offer ‘High Brightness' mode that allows peak luminance of the screen to reach 800 nits, making it the brightest and most powerful display on an M Series smartphone.
It is said to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset paired with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage which will be expandable via microSD. Galaxy M32 will sport 48MP quad cameras with 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 5MP depth and 5MP macro sensor and a 20MP front camera. The phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging.
Samsung Galaxy M32 will run on Android 11 with OneUI on top on the software side. The phone should measure 160 x 74 x 9mm and weigh 196 grams. For security, there will be a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2040 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera setup: 48MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (15W charging technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
194 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (One UI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
