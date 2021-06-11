Description

Samsung Galaxy M32 will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate. The device will offer ‘High Brightness' mode that allows peak luminance of the screen to reach 800 nits, making it the brightest and most powerful display on an M Series smartphone.

It is said to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset paired with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage which will be expandable via microSD. Galaxy M32 will sport 48MP quad cameras with 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 5MP depth and 5MP macro sensor and a 20MP front camera. The phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging.

Samsung Galaxy M32 will run on Android 11 with OneUI on top on the software side. The phone should measure 160 x 74 x 9mm and weigh 196 grams. For security, there will be a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.