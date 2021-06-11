Galaxy M32
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy M32

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 2040 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Samsung Galaxy M32 will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate. The device will offer ‘High Brightness' mode that allows peak luminance of the screen to reach 800 nits, making it the brightest and most powerful display on an M Series smartphone.

 

It is said to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset paired with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage which will be expandable via microSD. Galaxy M32 will sport 48MP quad cameras with 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 5MP depth and 5MP macro sensor and a 20MP front camera. The phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging.

 

Samsung Galaxy M32 will run on Android 11 with OneUI on top on the software side. The phone should measure 160 x 74 x 9mm and weigh 196 grams. For security, there will be a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

1080 x 2040 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera setup: 48MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (15W charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

194 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
Operating System

Android 11 (One UI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

