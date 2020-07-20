Description

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will feature a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel as primary sensor. As per rumours, other sensors will be an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.



The phone has also been confirmed to feature 6,000mAh battery with reverse charging and 25W fast charging support. It will have an S-AMOLED waterdrop notch display. The phone will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor and backed by a 6GB of RAM. It will run on Android 10 operating system