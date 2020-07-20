You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy M31s will feature a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel as primary sensor. As per rumours, other sensors will be an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.
The phone has also been confirmed to feature 6,000mAh battery with reverse charging and 25W fast charging support. It will have an S-AMOLED waterdrop notch display. The phone will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor and backed by a 6GB of RAM. It will run on Android 10 operating system
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 64MP with Samsung GW1 sensor, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|
191 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
Samsung News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement