Galaxy M31s
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will feature a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel as primary sensor. As per rumours, other sensors will be an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone has also been confirmed to feature 6,000mAh battery with reverse charging and 25W fast charging support. It will have an S-AMOLED waterdrop notch display. The phone will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor and backed by a 6GB of RAM. It will run on Android 10 operating system

Display

Type

Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 64MP with Samsung GW1 sensor, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9mm

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy M31s launching in India on July 30

Samsung Galaxy M31s launching in India on July 30

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will feature a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel as primary sensor.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies