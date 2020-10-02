Galaxy M31 Prime
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature a quad rear camera setup which will come with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The front camera will support features like Front Slo-mo, 4K video recording, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will be powered by an 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, which will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable via an external microSD card up ro 512GB through a dedicated card slot. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M Prime will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock as well.

On the connectivity front, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will pack a large 6,000mAh battery with 15W of fast charging support via USB Type-C charging port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 64MP with Samsung GW1 sensor, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9mm

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime to launch in India with 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime to launch in India with 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature an Exynos 9611 processor, a 64MP quad rear camera, and a large 6,000mAh battery.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies