Description

Samsung Galaxy M31 will pack 64MP main camera on the back and will have quad-camera setup in an L-shaped pattern. The phone will have a 6000 mAh battery and pack a Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen. The phone will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone will come with an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a depth sensor, and a macro sensor along with the 64MP primary sensor. The phone will run on Android 10 software and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature 6GB RAM.