Samsung Galaxy M22

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Samsung Galaxy M22 is likely to feature a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

 

Samsung Galaxy M22 will come with a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixels main camera, 5 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels auxiliary cameras. There will be a 13 megapixels sensor at the front.

Display

Type

AMOLED, HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

