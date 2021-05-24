You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Samsung Galaxy M22 is likely to feature a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy M22 will come with a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixels main camera, 5 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels auxiliary cameras. There will be a 13 megapixels sensor at the front.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, HD+
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement