You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M21s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 420 nits brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage cab be expanded via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.
For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well. The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on One UI.
For the camera setup, the Galaxy M21s is equipped with triple rear cameras with a a 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an additional 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 5MP + 8MP (64MP rear camera, 8MP 123 degree ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
191 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
Samsung News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement