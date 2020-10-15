Galaxy M21s
Samsung Galaxy M21s

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 5MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy M21s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 420 nits brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage cab be expanded via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.

 
For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well. The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on One UI.

For the camera setup, the Galaxy M21s is equipped with triple rear cameras with a a 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an additional 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 5MP + 8MP (64MP rear camera, 8MP 123 degree ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy M21s launched with 64MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M21s comes in Black and Blue colours.

