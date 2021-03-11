Description

Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the center of the display. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor. The official listing does not mention the chipset but the phone is said to feature Exynos 850. Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD upto 1TB.



On the camera front, the device is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.



The Samsung Galaxy M12 is backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system with OneUI 3.0 running on top of it.