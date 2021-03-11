Galaxy M12 4GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the center of the display. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor. The official listing does not mention the chipset but the phone is said to feature Exynos 850. Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD upto 1TB.

On the camera front, the device is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system with OneUI 3.0 running on top of it.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (48MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 15W Fast Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 850)
Operating System

Android 11 (One UI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Hall-effect, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side fingerprint sensor, Face unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

