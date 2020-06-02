Galaxy M11 4GB

Samsung Galaxy M11 4GB

Rs. 12999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 June, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. On the back, the Galaxy M11 features a fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. As per reports, it is fueled by Snapdragon 450 SoC.

The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD upto 512GB.  On the camera front, the device is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras support video recording of up to 1080p. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is backed up by a massive 5000mAh battery which is charged via a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-O LCD display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple AI Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (15W with fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, Adreno 506 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

