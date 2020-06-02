Description

Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. On the back, the Galaxy M11 features a fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. As per reports, it is fueled by Snapdragon 450 SoC.



The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD upto 512GB. On the camera front, the device is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras support video recording of up to 1080p. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.







The Samsung Galaxy M11 is backed up by a massive 5000mAh battery which is charged via a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.