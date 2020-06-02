You might like this
Samsung Galaxy M11 3GB
Price :
Rs. 10999
Product Features :
- Launch : 02 June, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. On the back, the Galaxy M11 features a fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. As per reports, it is fueled by Snapdragon 450 SoC.
The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD upto 512GB. On the camera front, the device is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras support video recording of up to 1080p. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The Samsung Galaxy M11 is backed up by a massive 5000mAh battery which is charged via a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity-O LCD display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple AI Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (15W with fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, Adreno 506 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Hall-effect, G- sensor, Proximity, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement