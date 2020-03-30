  • 11:15 Mar 30, 2020
Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy M11 is loaded with a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, which is said to be none other than Qualcomm Snapdragon 450-processor along with 506 GPU. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy M11 will be available in 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. There will be a microSD card slot to expand the memory up to 512GB. 

 

On the camera front, the device is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is loaded with a 5000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple AI Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (15W with fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, Adreno 506 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy M11 renders, specs leaked online

