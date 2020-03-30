Description

Samsung Galaxy M11 is loaded with a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, which is said to be none other than Qualcomm Snapdragon 450-processor along with 506 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 will be available in 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. There will be a microSD card slot to expand the memory up to 512GB.

On the camera front, the device is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is loaded with a 5000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.