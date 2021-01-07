You might like this
Samsung Galaxy M02s 4GB
Price :
Rs. 9999
Product Features :
- Launch : 07 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 1TB.
For the camera, the phone features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 13 megapixels primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5megapixels sensor for selfies and video calling.
On the battery front, the phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OneUI custom interface on top.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 450)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (based on OneUI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
