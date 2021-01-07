Galaxy M02s 4GB

Samsung Galaxy M02s 4GB

Price :

Rs. 9999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 January, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 1TB.

 

For the camera, the phone features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 13 megapixels primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5megapixels sensor for selfies and video calling.

 

On the battery front, the phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OneUI custom interface on top.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 450)
Operating System

Android 10 (based on OneUI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India with triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India with triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02s comes in three colours including Blue, Black and Red.

Samsung Galaxy M02s goes official in Nepal before India launch on January 7

Samsung Galaxy M02s goes official in Nepal before India launch on January 7

Samsung Galaxy M02s has already been confirmed to launch in India below Rs 10000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M02s to launch in India on January 7

Samsung Galaxy M02s to launch in India on January 7

Samsung Galaxy M02s will sport a big 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display, which will ensure uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies