Description

Samsung Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 1TB.

For the camera, the phone features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 13 megapixels primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5megapixels sensor for selfies and video calling.

On the battery front, the phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OneUI custom interface on top.