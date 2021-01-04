Description

Galaxy M02s will sport a big 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display, which will ensure uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience.

The Galaxy M02s will be powered by Snapdragon processor and will come with 4GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy M02s will feature a triple camera setup on the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will be a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the notch on the front. It will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.