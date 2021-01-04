Galaxy M02s
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy M02s

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Galaxy M02s will sport a big 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display, which will ensure uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience.

The Galaxy M02s will be powered by Snapdragon processor and will come with 4GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy M02s will feature a triple camera setup on the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will be a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the notch on the front.  It will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. 

Display

Type

HD+

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core

Operating System

Android 10 (based on OneUI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy M02s to launch in India on January 7

