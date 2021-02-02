Description

Samsung Galaxy M02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz.



The phone is backed by up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD. For the camera, the phone sports dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.



On the connectivity front, it features Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more. The phone measures 164.0 x 75.9x 9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.