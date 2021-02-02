Galaxy M02 2GB

Samsung Galaxy M02 2GB

Price :

Rs. 6999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 February, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy M02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz.

The phone is backed by up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD. For the camera, the phone sports dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.

On the connectivity front, it features Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more. The phone measures 164.0 x 75.9x 9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-V display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

206 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.5 GHz (Mediatek MT6739)
Operating System

Android 10 (Samsung One UI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 9.

Smartphones launching in India in February 2021: Realme X7, X7 Pro, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02 and more

Smartphones launching in India in February 2021: Realme X7, X7 Pro, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02 and more

Here we have taken into account all the smartphones launching in India next month.

Samsung Galaxy M02 to be launched in India on 2 February under Rs 7,000

Samsung Galaxy M02 to be launched in India on 2 February under Rs 7,000

Samsung Galaxy M02 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution.

