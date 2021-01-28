Galaxy M02
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy M02

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Samsung Galaxy M02 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery.  The phone is also speculated to have dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

As per leaks, Samsung Galaxy M02 will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and it will have 3GB of RAM.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-V display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (7.75W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.5 GHz (Mediatek MT6739)
Operating System

Android 10 (Samsung One UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy M02 to be launched in India on 2 February under Rs 7,000

Samsung Galaxy M02 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution.

