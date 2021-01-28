You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M02 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is also speculated to have dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor.
As per leaks, Samsung Galaxy M02 will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and it will have 3GB of RAM.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity-V display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (7.75W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.5 GHz (Mediatek MT6739)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Samsung One UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
