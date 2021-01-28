Description

Samsung Galaxy M02 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is also speculated to have dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor.



As per leaks, Samsung Galaxy M02 will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and it will have 3GB of RAM.