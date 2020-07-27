Galaxy M01 Core 1GB

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 1GB

Price :

Rs. 5499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.3 inches
  • Resolution : 1480 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with 5.3″ HD+ display. It packs in 3000 mAh battery for usage of up to 11 hours and is just 8.6 mm slim. Galaxy M01 Core is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and comes in two memory variants -16GB and 32GB.

Galaxy M01 Core has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 10 (Go edition) which means the device comes with lightweight custom apps that are built to use less storage for Android Go OS.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1480 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

5.3 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

150 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.5 GHz (MediaTek MT6739)
Operating System

Android 10 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Android Go Edition smartphone launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core will be available across Samsung’s retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals from July 29.

