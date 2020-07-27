Description

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with 5.3″ HD+ display. It packs in 3000 mAh battery for usage of up to 11 hours and is just 8.6 mm slim. Galaxy M01 Core is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and comes in two memory variants -16GB and 32GB.



Galaxy M01 Core has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 10 (Go edition) which means the device comes with lightweight custom apps that are built to use less storage for Android Go OS.