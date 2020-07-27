You might like this
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 1GB
Price :
Rs. 5499
Product Features :
- Launch : 27 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.3 inches
- Resolution : 1480 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with 5.3″ HD+ display. It packs in 3000 mAh battery for usage of up to 11 hours and is just 8.6 mm slim. Galaxy M01 Core is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and comes in two memory variants -16GB and 32GB.
Galaxy M01 Core has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 10 (Go edition) which means the device comes with lightweight custom apps that are built to use less storage for Android Go OS.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
1480 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
150 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.5 GHz (MediaTek MT6739)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
