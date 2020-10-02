You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M Prime will feature a quad rear camera setup which will come with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The front camera will support features like Front Slo-mo, 4K video recording, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.
Samsung Galaxy M Prime will be powered by an 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, which will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable via an external microSD card up ro 512GB through a dedicated card slot. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M Prime will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock as well.
On the connectivity front, the Samsung Galaxy M Prime will pack a large 6,000mAh battery with 15W of fast charging support via USB Type-C charging port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 64MP with Samsung GW1 sensor, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|
191 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
