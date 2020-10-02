Galaxy M Prime
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy M Prime

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy M Prime will feature a quad rear camera setup which will come with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The front camera will support features like Front Slo-mo, 4K video recording, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.

Samsung Galaxy M Prime will be powered by an 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, which will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable via an external microSD card up ro 512GB through a dedicated card slot. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M Prime will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock as well.

On the connectivity front, the Samsung Galaxy M Prime will pack a large 6,000mAh battery with 15W of fast charging support via USB Type-C charging port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 64MP with Samsung GW1 sensor, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9mm

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies