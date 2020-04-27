Description

Galaxy J2 Core features a 5.0-inch qHD display with a screen resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. The phone is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.



The phone is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB with microSD. On the camera front, the phone has a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.



The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and it is backed by a 2600mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou and Dual-SIM support. The phone measures 143.4 x 72.1 x 8.9mm and weighs 154 grams.



