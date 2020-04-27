You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 27 April, 2020
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
- Battery : 2600 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 540 x 960 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Galaxy J2 Core features a 5.0-inch qHD display with a screen resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. The phone is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.
The phone is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB with microSD. On the camera front, the phone has a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and it is backed by a 2600mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou and Dual-SIM support. The phone measures 143.4 x 72.1 x 8.9mm and weighs 154 grams.
Display
|Type
|
qHD (TFT)
|Resolution
|
540 x 960 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2600 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
143.4 x 72.4 x 8.95 mm
|Weight
|
154 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.4 GHz (Samsung Exynos 7570 processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Oreo (Go Edition))
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
