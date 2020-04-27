Galaxy J2 Core 2020

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 April, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 2600 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 540 x 960 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Galaxy J2 Core features a 5.0-inch qHD display with a screen resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. The phone is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.

The phone is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB with microSD. On the camera front, the phone has a  single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and it is backed by a 2600mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou and Dual-SIM support. The phone measures 143.4 x 72.1 x 8.9mm and weighs 154 grams.

Display

Type

qHD (TFT)
Resolution

540 x 960 pixels

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2600 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

143.4 x 72.4 x 8.95 mm

Weight

154 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.4 GHz (Samsung Exynos 7570 processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo (Go Edition))

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 uns on an older Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition).

