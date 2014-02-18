  • 09:56 Jan 01, 2020
Galaxy Grand Neo

Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo

Rs. 14499

  • Launch : 18 February, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.2
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 2100 mAh
  • Display : 5.01 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo is a 5.01 inch smartphone powered by 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor and 1GB RAM.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

480 x 800 pixels (WVGA)
Pixel Density

186 ppi

Screen Size

5.01 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

64 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (Auto Focus, 2592Ñ…1944 pixels)
Front Camera

0.3 MP (VGA)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

2100 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

11 hrs

Standby Time

430 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

143.7 x 77.1 x 9.6 mm

Weight

163 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Chipset: BCM23550)
Operating System

Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0 (with A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, OPP, SAP, HID, PAN, PBAP, MAP, HSP, DI support)
WiFi

Yes (802.11Wi-Fi b/g/n 2.4GHz support, Wi-Fi Direct support)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, dual stand-by)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes (M-DMC, DMS, DMP support)

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM, MPEG4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

