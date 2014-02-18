You might like this
Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo
Product Features :
- Launch : 18 February, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.2
- Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 2100 mAh
- Display : 5.01 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 64 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo is a 5.01 inch smartphone powered by 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor and 1GB RAM.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
480 x 800 pixels (WVGA)
|Pixel Density
|
186 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.01 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
64 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (Auto Focus, 2592Ñ…1944 pixels)
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP (VGA)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
2100 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
11 hrs
|Standby Time
|
430 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
143.7 x 77.1 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|
163 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Chipset: BCM23550)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0 (with A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, OPP, SAP, HID, PAN, PBAP, MAP, HSP, DI support)
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11Wi-Fi b/g/n 2.4GHz support, Wi-Fi Direct support)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, dual stand-by)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes (M-DMC, DMS, DMP support)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM, MPEG4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
