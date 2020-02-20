You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4380mAh
- Display : 7.7 inches
- Resolution : 2152 x 1536 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature Infinity V display for its front cover. He further mentioned that the phone might either come with punch-hole design or under-display front camera. Furthermore, he says that the foldable smartphone will be available in Blue, Silver, Pink, Gold and Black colour options.
The smartphone will come loaded with S Pen support. The Galaxy Fold 2 will come with ceramic and stainless steel edition. This also means that the foldable smartphone might be expensive as compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold.
The Galaxy Fold 2 will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 10-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+ (Dyanamic AMOLED, Cover Display: 4.6-inches HD+ Super AMOLED (21:9 aspect ratio))
|Resolution
|
2152 x 1536 pixels
|Screen Size
|
7.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
512GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF (Triple Primary Cameras: 2-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor)
|Front Camera
|
10MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4380mAh (with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO )
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
