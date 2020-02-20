  • 13:05 Feb 20, 2020
Galaxy Fold 2
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4380mAh
  • Display : 7.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2152 x 1536 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature Infinity V display for its front cover. He further mentioned that the phone might either come with punch-hole design or under-display front camera. Furthermore, he says that the foldable smartphone will be available in Blue, Silver, Pink, Gold and Black colour options.

 

The smartphone will come loaded with S Pen support. The Galaxy Fold 2 will come with ceramic and stainless steel edition. This also means that the foldable smartphone might be expensive as compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold.

 

The Galaxy Fold 2 will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 10-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (Dyanamic AMOLED, Cover Display: 4.6-inches HD+ Super AMOLED (21:9 aspect ratio))
Resolution

2152 x 1536 pixels

Screen Size

7.7 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 12MP + ToF (Triple Primary Cameras: 2-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor)
Front Camera

10MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4380mAh (with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO )
USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to come with S Pen support, Galaxy S20+ camera setup and more

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to come with S Pen support, Galaxy S20+ camera setup and more

The foldable smartphone will be available in Blue, Silver, Pink, Gold and Black colour options.

