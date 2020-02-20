Description

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature Infinity V display for its front cover. He further mentioned that the phone might either come with punch-hole design or under-display front camera. Furthermore, he says that the foldable smartphone will be available in Blue, Silver, Pink, Gold and Black colour options.







The smartphone will come loaded with S Pen support. The Galaxy Fold 2 will come with ceramic and stainless steel edition. This also means that the foldable smartphone might be expensive as compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 10-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.