Samsung Galaxy Fit S5670
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 February, 2011
- Operating System :Android 2.2
- Processor : Single Core 600 MHz
- Battery : 1350 mAh
- Display : 3.3 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM : 280 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3G enabled smartphone with 3.3 inches capacitive touchscreen, 5 MP camera, Wi-Fi connectivity & powered by Android 2.2 OS.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (capacitive touchscreen, 65K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
121 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
280 MB
|Internal Memory
|
2 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (Single Shot, Continuous Shot, Panorama Shot, Smile Shot)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QVGA@15fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1350 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
10.4 hrs
|Standby Time
|
642 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
110.2 x 61.2 x 12.6 mm
|Weight
|
108 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 600 MHz
|Operating System
|
Android 2.2 (Froyo)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100 )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 (b/g/n), Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0 (High Speed))
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes ( MPEG4, H.263, H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Android Market, Samsung Apps, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Picasa)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
