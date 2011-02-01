  • 06:31 Dec 28, 2019
Galaxy Fit S5670

Samsung Galaxy Fit S5670

Price :

Rs. 22140

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 February, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.2
  • Processor : Single Core 600 MHz
  • Battery : 1350 mAh
  • Display : 3.3 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM : 280 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 22140

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 February, 2011
  • Operating System :Android 2.2
  • Processor : Single Core 600 MHz
  • Battery : 1350 mAh
  • Display : 3.3 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM : 280 MB
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3G enabled smartphone with 3.3 inches capacitive touchscreen, 5 MP camera, Wi-Fi connectivity & powered by Android 2.2 OS.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (capacitive touchscreen, 65K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

121 ppi

Screen Size

3.3 inches

Memory

RAM

280 MB

Internal Memory

2 GB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (Single Shot, Continuous Shot, Panorama Shot, Smile Shot)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (QVGA@15fps)

Battery

Capacity

1350 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

10.4 hrs

Standby Time

642 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

110.2 x 61.2 x 12.6 mm

Weight

108 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 600 MHz

Operating System

Android 2.2 (Froyo)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1

WiFi

Yes (802.11 (b/g/n), Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0 (High Speed))
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+)
Video Player

Yes ( MPEG4, H.263, H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Android Market, Samsung Apps, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Picasa)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies