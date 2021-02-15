You might like this
Samsung Galaxy F62 8GB
Price :
Rs. 25999
Product Features :
- Launch : 15 February, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
- Battery : 7000 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU. The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.
The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. On the rear, the device sports a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel sensor + 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor + 5-megapixel macro sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32MP camera for selfies.
The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display with up to 420 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
7000 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
218 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.7GHz (Exynos 9825)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OneUI 3.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
