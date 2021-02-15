Description

Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU. The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.



The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. On the rear, the device sports a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel sensor + 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor + 5-megapixel macro sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32MP camera for selfies.



The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.