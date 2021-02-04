You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 7000 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications are pretty similar to the rumored Galaxy M62 device as both of them are expected to be backed by a huge 7,000mAh battery along with bigger displays.
The Galaxy F62 bearing the model number SM-E625f will sport a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, as per the report. The smartphone will be made available in 2 colours including blue and green. The device should be powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset as per a previous geekbench listing.
The processor will be paired with 6 gig of RAM and 128 gigs of Internal storage. On the rear, the device should sport a 64MP quad-camera setup while the details for the 3 remaining sensors are still under the wraps. The device will have a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and will run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.0/3.1.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP Primary camera)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
7000 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core (Exynos 9825)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OneUI 3.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement