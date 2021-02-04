Galaxy F62
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy F62

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 7000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
Description

The Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications are pretty similar to the rumored Galaxy M62 device as both of them are expected to be backed by a huge 7,000mAh battery along with bigger displays. 

 

The Galaxy F62 bearing the model number SM-E625f will sport a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, as per the report. The smartphone will be made available in 2 colours including blue and green. The device should be powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset as per a previous geekbench listing. 

 

The processor will be paired with 6 gig of RAM and 128 gigs of Internal storage. On the rear, the device should sport a 64MP quad-camera setup while the details for the 3 remaining sensors are still under the wraps. The device will have a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and will run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.0/3.1.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP Primary camera)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

7000 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core (Exynos 9825)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

