Description

The Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications are pretty similar to the rumored Galaxy M62 device as both of them are expected to be backed by a huge 7,000mAh battery along with bigger displays.

The Galaxy F62 bearing the model number SM-E625f will sport a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, as per the report. The smartphone will be made available in 2 colours including blue and green. The device should be powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset as per a previous geekbench listing.

The processor will be paired with 6 gig of RAM and 128 gigs of Internal storage. On the rear, the device should sport a 64MP quad-camera setup while the details for the 3 remaining sensors are still under the wraps. The device will have a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and will run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.0/3.1.