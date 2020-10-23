Description

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 1TB GB using a microSD card.

For the camera, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera 2-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.



Samsung Galaxy F52 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 out of the box. It comes with an side mounted fingerprint scanner.