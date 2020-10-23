Galaxy F52 5G
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 1TB GB using a microSD card.

 

For the camera, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera 2-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.


Samsung Galaxy F52 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 out of the box. It comes with an side mounted fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-O TFT LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2408 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

