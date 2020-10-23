You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 2408 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 1TB GB using a microSD card.
For the camera, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera 2-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 out of the box. It comes with an side mounted fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity-O TFT LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
Samsung News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement