Samsung Galaxy F41

Description

Samsung Galaxy F41 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It might be powered by Octa-Core Exynos 9611 coupled with 6GB RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB internal storage.

The phone is said to come with a triple rear camera 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide and a depth / macro sensor. It may feature a 32-megapixel front camera. It may run Android 10 with One UI. There will be 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity U display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9mm

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy F41 to be launched in India on October 8

Samsung Galaxy F41 to be launched in India on October 8

Samsung Galaxy F41 is confirmed to come with triple rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6000mAh battery.

