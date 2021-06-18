Description

Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.4-inches HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB onboard storage which is non-profit expandable. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well.

On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 13-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy F22 is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging technology. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3 while for connectivity, you get USB-C, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and a headphone jack.