Galaxy F22
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy F22

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.4-inches HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 GPU. 

 

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB onboard storage which is non-profit expandable. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well. 

 

On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 13-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Samsung Galaxy F22 is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging technology. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3 while for connectivity, you get USB-C, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and a headphone jack. 

Display

Type

AMOLED, HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio )
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro camera)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy F22 to launch in India soon, support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy F22 to launch in India soon, support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy F22 may launch as a rebranded Galaxy A22.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies