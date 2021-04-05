Description

Samsung Galaxy F12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor which is said to be Exynos 850. Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD up to 1TB.

There is a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W Adaptive fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system with OneUI 3.1 running on top of it.