Description

Samsung F12 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The smartphone will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

At the back panel, the device has a square quad camera module. The Galaxy F12 will come with a 48MP quad-camera setup with ISOCELL Plus technology and a GM2 sensor. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Exynos 850 SoC.