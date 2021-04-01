Galaxy F12
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy F12

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Samsung F12 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The smartphone will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

At the back panel, the device has a square quad camera module. The Galaxy F12 will come with a 48MP quad-camera setup with ISOCELL Plus technology and a GM2 sensor. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Exynos 850 SoC.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (48MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 15W Fast Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 850)
Operating System

Android 11 (One UI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Side fingerprint sensor, Face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy F02s, F12 launching in India on April 5 via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F02s, F12 launching in India on April 5 via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F12 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies