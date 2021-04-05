Galaxy F02s 3GB + 32GB

Samsung Galaxy F02s 3GB + 32GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 05 April, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Samsung Galaxy F02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, Adreno 506 GPU. The phone has up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 1TB.

 

For the camera, the phone sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5 megapixels sensor housed in the notch on the front for selfies and video calling with f/2.2 aperture.

 

As for the battery, the Samsung Galaxy F02s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. It runs on Android 11-based Samsung One 3.1 UI operating system.

 

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 450)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 launched in India at a starting Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 launched in India at a starting Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12 is a superior model between the two, with a 90Hz display and quad rear cameras.

