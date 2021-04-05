You might like this
Samsung Galaxy F02s 3GB + 32GB
Price :
Rs. 8999
Product Features :
- Launch : 05 April, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Samsung Galaxy F02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, Adreno 506 GPU. The phone has up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 1TB.
For the camera, the phone sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5 megapixels sensor housed in the notch on the front for selfies and video calling with f/2.2 aperture.
As for the battery, the Samsung Galaxy F02s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. It runs on Android 11-based Samsung One 3.1 UI operating system.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 450)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Samsung News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement