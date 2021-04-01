Galaxy F02s
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy F02s

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The device will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD+ display. The phone sports a rectangular triple camera module at the back with 13MP triple rear cameras. The Galaxy F02s will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery. 

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 450)
Operating System

Android 10 (based on OneUI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy F02s, F12 launching in India on April 5 via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F02s, F12 launching in India on April 5 via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F12 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

0 Comments

