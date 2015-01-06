Galaxy E7

Samsung Galaxy E7

Price :

Rs. 18340

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 January, 2015
  • Operating System : Android 4.4.4
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 2950 mAh
  • Display : 5.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Description

This phone comes with 5.5-inch Super Amoled display, and powered by 1.2GHz quad-core processor along with with 2GB of RAM.

Display

Type

Super AMOLED (16M colors)
Resolution

1280 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

294 ppi

Screen Size

5.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

64 GB (Card Slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

2950 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

151.3 x 77.2 x 7.3 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Cortex-A53, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410)
Operating System

Android 4.4.4 (Kitkat, Samsung TouchWiz UX )

Connectivity

Network

3G, 2G (HSDPA 900 / 2100 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Play Store, Latitude, Google Maps, Gmail, Navigation)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)

