Samsung Galaxy E7
Product Features :
- Launch : 06 January, 2015
- Operating System :Android 4.4.4
- Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 2950 mAh
- Display : 5.5 inches
- Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 64 GB
Description
This phone comes with 5.5-inch Super Amoled display, and powered by 1.2GHz quad-core processor along with with 2GB of RAM.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
1280 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
294 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
64 GB (Card Slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP (4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
2950 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
151.3 x 77.2 x 7.3 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Cortex-A53, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4.4 (Kitkat, Samsung TouchWiz UX )
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 2G (HSDPA 900 / 2100 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Play Store, Latitude, Google Maps, Gmail, Navigation)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
