Galaxy Ace NXT

Samsung Galaxy Ace NXT

Price :

Rs. 6800

Product Features :

  • Launch : 29 July, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.4.2
  • Processor : Single Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 1500 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 3 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 4 inch smartphone with Android 4.4 KitKat operating system, 3MP rear camera and 512MB RAM.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

480 x 800 pixels

Pixel Density

233 ppi

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

4 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

3 MP (2048 x 1536 pixels, Geo-tagging, Autofocus, Camera Effects, Image Viewer)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (720p)

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

4 hrs

Standby Time

180 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

121.4 x 62.9 x 10.7 mm (4.78 x 2.48 x 0.42 in)
Weight

123 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1.2 GHz

Operating System

Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 2G (HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0 (A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual stand-by)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA )
Video Player

Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, MKV, WEBM )

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google+, WhatsApp)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)

