Samsung Galaxy Ace NXT
Price :
Rs. 6800
|
Product Features :
- Launch : 29 July, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.4.2
- Processor : Single Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 1500 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 4 inch smartphone with Android 4.4 KitKat operating system, 3MP rear camera and 512MB RAM.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
480 x 800 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
233 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3 MP (2048 x 1536 pixels, Geo-tagging, Autofocus, Camera Effects, Image Viewer)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1500 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4 hrs
|Standby Time
|
180 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
121.4 x 62.9 x 10.7 mm (4.78 x 2.48 x 0.42 in)
|Weight
|
123 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1.2 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 2G (HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0 (A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual stand-by)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA )
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, MKV, WEBM )
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google+, WhatsApp)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
