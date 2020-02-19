You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 8.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3800 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2220 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A9s features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with 1080 x 2220 pixels resolution. It is powered by Octa Core Snapdragon 660 processor (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU. The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expandable to 512GB via micro SD card.
Display
|Type
|
FHD IPS (Super AMOLED Infinity display)
|Resolution
|
2220 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
392 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
24MP + 8MP + 10MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 24MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 10MP wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP 120 degree Ultra Wide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera)
|Front Camera
|
24 MP (f2.0)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3800 mAh (with adaptive fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|
183 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes (Optional)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
