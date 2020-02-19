Description

The Samsung Galaxy A9s features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with 1080 x 2220 pixels resolution. It is powered by Octa Core Snapdragon 660 processor (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU. The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expandable to 512GB via micro SD card.