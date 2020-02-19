  • 14:13 Feb 19, 2020
Galaxy A9s

Samsung Galaxy A9s

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 8.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3800 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2220 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 24MP + 8MP + 10MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A9s features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with 1080 x 2220 pixels resolution. It is powered by Octa Core Snapdragon 660 processor (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU. The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expandable to 512GB via micro SD card.

Display

Type

FHD IPS (Super AMOLED Infinity display)
Resolution

2220 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

392 ppi

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

24MP + 8MP + 10MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 24MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 10MP wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP 120 degree Ultra Wide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera)
Front Camera

24 MP (f2.0)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3800 mAh (with adaptive fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm

Weight

183 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

Yes (Optional)

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)

