You might like this
Samsung Galaxy A72 8GB + 256GB
Price :
Rs. 37999
Product Features :
- Launch : 19 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Galaxy A72 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also features an In-display fingerprint sensor.
For the camera, there is a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter to offer 3x optical zoom. There's a 32MP f/2.2 front facing camera housed inside a centered punch-hole.
The smartphone is backed by a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and also features Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and also a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Via MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP 3x telephoto sensor, 5MP macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP67 certified)
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, IR Sensor ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Samsung News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement