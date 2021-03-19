Description

Galaxy A72 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also features an In-display fingerprint sensor.

For the camera, there is a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter to offer 3x optical zoom. There's a 32MP f/2.2 front facing camera housed inside a centered punch-hole.

The smartphone is backed by a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and also features Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and also a 3.5mm headphone jack.