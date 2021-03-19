Galaxy A72 8GB + 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A72 8GB + 128GB

Price :

Rs. 34999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Variants:

Description

Galaxy A72 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also features an In-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

For the camera, there is a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter to offer 3x optical zoom. There's a 32MP f/2.2 front facing camera housed inside a centered punch-hole. 

 

 The smartphone is backed by a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and also features Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and also a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Display

Type

Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Via MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP 3x telephoto sensor, 5MP macro sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP67 certified)
Sensors

Proximity, IR Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

