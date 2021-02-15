Galaxy A72 4G
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A72 will sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will have an under-display fingerprint scanner and will have a punch-hole on top centre housing the front camera. 

 

The Galaxy A72 will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor that could be paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage will have 128GB and 256GB capacities and it will have expansion support through a Micro-SD card. 

 

The optics could include a 64MP primary sensor along with a combination of a 12MP wide-angle sensor, 8MP telephoto (2x zoom) sensor and 2MP macro cameras. The front will have a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy A72 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will come with fast charging support through USB-C port. These leaked specifications correspond to the 4G variant of the Galaxy A72. 

Display

Type

Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( 20:9 Aspect Ratio, 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Expandable

Yes (Via MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera - 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP telephoto sensor, 2MP macro sensor)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A72 leaked in renders, detailed specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy A72 has leaked in renders once again that show off the device in 4 colours.

Samsung Galaxy A72 has leaked in renders once again that show off the device in 4 colours.

