Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A72 will sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will have an under-display fingerprint scanner and will have a punch-hole on top centre housing the front camera.
The Galaxy A72 will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor that could be paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage will have 128GB and 256GB capacities and it will have expansion support through a Micro-SD card.
The optics could include a 64MP primary sensor along with a combination of a 12MP wide-angle sensor, 8MP telephoto (2x zoom) sensor and 2MP macro cameras. The front will have a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will come with fast charging support through USB-C port. These leaked specifications correspond to the 4G variant of the Galaxy A72.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( 20:9 Aspect Ratio, 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes (Via MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera - 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP telephoto sensor, 2MP macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OneUI 3.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Samsung News
