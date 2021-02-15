Description

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A72 will sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will have an under-display fingerprint scanner and will have a punch-hole on top centre housing the front camera.

The Galaxy A72 will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor that could be paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage will have 128GB and 256GB capacities and it will have expansion support through a Micro-SD card.

The optics could include a 64MP primary sensor along with a combination of a 12MP wide-angle sensor, 8MP telephoto (2x zoom) sensor and 2MP macro cameras. The front will have a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will come with fast charging support through USB-C port. These leaked specifications correspond to the 4G variant of the Galaxy A72.