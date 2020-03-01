You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Galaxy A71 5G is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by unnamed octa-core processor (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz). It could likely be the Snapdragon 765G SoC as Samsung hasn't revealed yet. It has 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.
The Galaxy A71 is backed up by 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and it runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it.
On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 5G has an L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and LED flash, 12-megapixel 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.
Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED Infinity-O)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
393 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 12MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor, 5MP macro camera)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 25W super fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.6 x 75.5 x 8.1mm
|Weight
|
185 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
