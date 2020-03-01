  • 13:46 Apr 09, 2020
Galaxy A71 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

The Galaxy A71 5G is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by unnamed octa-core processor (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz). It could likely be the Snapdragon 765G SoC as Samsung hasn't revealed yet. It has 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

 
The Galaxy A71 is backed up by 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and it runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it.
 
On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 5G has an L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and LED flash, 12-megapixel 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

 Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED Infinity-O)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

393 ppi

Screen Size

6.7 inches

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 12MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor, 5MP macro camera)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 25W super fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Design

Bar

Size

162.6 x 75.5 x 8.1mm

Weight

185 grams

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz

Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G announced with quad rear cameras, 4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G announced with quad rear cameras, 4500mAh battery

he Samsung Galaxy A71 5G comes in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube Sliver and Prism Cube Blue colours while the A51 5G comes in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube White and Prism Cube Pink colours.

