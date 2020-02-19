Description

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It is powered by 2.2GHz Octa-core processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage via MicroSD card.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has a L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos as well.

The Galaxy A71 gets its power from a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.