You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 19 February, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It is powered by 2.2GHz Octa-core processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage via MicroSD card.
On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has a L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos as well.
The Galaxy A71 gets its power from a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (Super AMOLED Infinity-O )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
393 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8, 1/1.7", 0.8-micron pixel sensor, PDAF + 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 1.12-micron pixel sensor + 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2, 1/5.0",1.12-micron pixel sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/240fps,)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (25W Fast Charging,)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Samsung News
Samsung Video Gallery
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement