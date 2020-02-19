  • 14:13 Feb 19, 2020
Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71

Price :

Rs. 29999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 February, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It is powered by 2.2GHz Octa-core processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage via MicroSD card.

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has a L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos as well.

 

The Galaxy A71 gets its power from a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (Super AMOLED Infinity-O )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

393 ppi

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8, 1/1.7", 0.8-micron pixel sensor, PDAF + 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 1.12-micron pixel sensor + 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2, 1/5.0",1.12-micron pixel sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/240fps,)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (25W Fast Charging,)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A71 with Snapdragon 730 SoC launched in India for Rs 29,999

Samsung Galaxy A71 with Snapdragon 730 SoC launched in India for Rs 29,999

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 and it will be available in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A71 launching in India today, to be priced less than 30k

Samsung Galaxy A71 launching in India today, to be priced less than 30k

Samsung Galaxy A71 was first launched in Vietnam last year in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB onboard storage.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A71 to launch in India next month

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A71 to launch in India next month

The sources told The Mobile Indian that the Galaxy A71 will be launched in the month of February.

Samsung new Galaxy A-series smartphones launch imminent in India, Notify Me option goes live

Samsung new Galaxy A-series smartphones launch imminent in India, Notify Me option goes live

The Galaxy A-series series will include Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

Samsung Galaxy A71 announced with L-shaped 64MP quad camera setup and upto 8GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy A71 announced with L-shaped 64MP quad camera setup and upto 8GB of RAM

The Galaxy A71 runs on Android 10 and gets its power from 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite price leaked

Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite price leaked

Samsung Galaxy A51 is expected to launch on December 12.

Samsung Galaxy A71 render leaked, Galaxy A11 surfaces on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A71 render leaked, Galaxy A11 surfaces on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A71 will feature a punch-hole display in the center.

Samsung Galaxy A71 surfaces online with punch hole display, quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A71 surfaces online with punch hole display, quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A71 features a centered punch hole in the display with slim bezels all around.

Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 India launch soon as the phones get BIS certified

Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 India launch soon as the phones get BIS certified

Samsung Galaxy A71 features 8GB of RAM and is powered by a Qualcomm ‘sm6150’ motherboard which is none other than the Snapdragon 675 chipset.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies