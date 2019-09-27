Description

Samsung Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 processor with Adreno 612 GPU. It has 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 512GB via micro SD card.

For the camera, the phone is equipped with 64MP rear camera with LED flash with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture or selfies and video calling. It has in-display Fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A70s is backed up by 4500mAh battery with 25W super fast charging and it runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI. For connectivity, the phone has Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.