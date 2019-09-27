  • 13:26 Feb 05, 2020
Galaxy A70s 8GB

Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB

Price :

Rs. 27999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 5MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Rs. 27999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 September, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 processor with Adreno 612 GPU. It has 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 512GB via micro SD card.

 

For the camera, the phone is equipped with 64MP rear camera with LED flash with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture or selfies and video calling. It has in-display Fingerprint sensor.

 

Samsung Galaxy A70s is backed up by 4500mAh battery with 25W super fast charging and it runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI. For connectivity, the phone has Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera - 64MP rear camera with LED flash with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 25W Super fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdrgon 675 processor with Adreno 612 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, OneUI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy A70s price slashed by Rs 3000, now starts at Rs 25,999

Samsung Galaxy A70s price slashed by Rs 3000, now starts at Rs 25,999

comes in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A70s receives new update with Bixby Side Key Function, Link to Windows and more

Samsung Galaxy A70s receives new update with Bixby Side Key Function, Link to Windows and more

The Samsung Galaxy A70s update brings in the Bixby Side key function and support for type-C headphones.

Samsung announces benefits up to Rs 18,790 on Galaxy S10e, Galaxy A-series gets new offers

Samsung announces benefits up to Rs 18,790 on Galaxy S10e, Galaxy A-series gets new offers

The company has also announced some lucrative offers on the Galaxy A-series.

Samsung Galaxy A70s with 64MP triple rear cameras launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A70s with 64MP triple rear cameras launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A70s comes in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Black colours.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies