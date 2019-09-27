You might like this
Samsung Galaxy A70s 6GB
Price :
Rs. 25999
|
Rs. 25999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 27 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 processor with Adreno 612 GPU. It has 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 512GB via micro SD card.
For the camera, the phone is equipped with 64MP rear camera with LED flash with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture or selfies and video calling. It has in-display Fingerprint sensor.
Samsung Galaxy A70s is backed up by 4500mAh battery with 25W super fast charging and it runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI. For connectivity, the phone has Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera - 64MP rear camera with LED flash with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 25W Super fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdrgon 675 processor with Adreno 612 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, OneUI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement