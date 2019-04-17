  • 23:25 Dec 18, 2019
Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70

Price :

Rs. 24990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 April, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 32MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Samsung Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The smartphone features an Infinity-U display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

The Galaxy A70 is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone is loaded with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging and it runs on Android 9 Pie with Samsung’s One UI out of the box.

 

For optics, the A70 features a 32MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary camera coupled with an 8MP (f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree field-of-view) ultra-wide camera and a 5MP (f/2.2 aperture) depth-sensing camera. There’s another 32MP f/2.0 sensor hidden on the notch on the front which will be available for selfies and video calling. 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

32MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 32MP (f/1.7 aperture) lens + 8MP (f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree field-of-view) ultra-wide camera + 5MP (f/2.2 aperture) depth-sensing camera.)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 25W Super fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdrgon 675 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, OneUI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy A70 receives a new update in India with September Android Secutity Patch

Samsung Galaxy A70 receives a new update in India with September Android Secutity Patch

The update also brings the usual bug fixes, device stability improvements and enhancing existing features.

Samsung Galaxy A70 update brings Night mode

Samsung Galaxy A70 update brings Night mode

The latest update adds the much-needed Night Mode to the Galaxy A70 device.

Samsung Galaxy A70 update adds Super Steady video mode to camera

Samsung Galaxy A70 update adds Super Steady video mode to camera

The latest update to the Galaxy A70 shifts the build number of the device to version A705FNXXU2ASF5 and adds a new feature called Super Steady Mode. The new camera mode offers a software-based stabilisation and uses the ultra-wide rear camera for shooting videos when it’s toggled ON.

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets a new update in India

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets a new update in India

The update comes with version number A705GMDDU1ASE4 and it weighs around 376.83MB.

Samsung Galaxy A70 receives update in India improves camera and fingerprint recognition

Samsung Galaxy A70 receives update in India improves camera and fingerprint recognition

The update brings May Android security patch as well as improvements to the camera and fingerprint recognition.

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 - May 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 - May 2019

There are numerous handsets from multiple brands available in the market which are priced under 30K, but selecting best among the best is an uphill task. So to make it easy for you, here we have shortlisted a list of five smartphones from top handset manufacturers, which packs great hardware and good attraction as well.

Samsung Galaxy A70 with Infinity-U display, 4,500mAh battery launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A70 with Infinity-U display, 4,500mAh battery launched in India

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 28,990 and it will be available on Samsung official website, Samsung Opera House, retail stores and Flipkart starting from May 01, 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A70 to launch in India next week, pricing leaked

Samsung Galaxy A70 to launch in India next week, pricing leaked

Samsung Galaxy A70 will launch in India next week in the Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 bracket.

Samsung Galaxy A70 to launch in India soon, gets listed on the official website

Samsung Galaxy A70 to launch in India soon, gets listed on the official website

The company announced the global availability of the Galaxy A70 at the time of launching the Galaxy A80 earlier this week.

Samsung Galaxy A70 1st impression

Samsung Galaxy A70 1st impression

Samsung Galaxy A70, the latest addition to the A series of Samsung is out. It has a got a price tag of Rs 28,990 and will be available from May 1, 2019, at Samsung Stores and Flipkart. Here we present to you the first impression of the smartphone.

