Samsung Galaxy A70
Product Features :
- Launch : 17 April, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Samsung Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The smartphone features an Infinity-U display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Galaxy A70 is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone is loaded with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging and it runs on Android 9 Pie with Samsung’s One UI out of the box.
For optics, the A70 features a 32MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary camera coupled with an 8MP (f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree field-of-view) ultra-wide camera and a 5MP (f/2.2 aperture) depth-sensing camera. There’s another 32MP f/2.0 sensor hidden on the notch on the front which will be available for selfies and video calling.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
32MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 32MP (f/1.7 aperture) lens + 8MP (f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree field-of-view) ultra-wide camera + 5MP (f/2.2 aperture) depth-sensing camera.)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 25W Super fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdrgon 675 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, OneUI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
