Description

Samsung Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The smartphone features an Infinity-U display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy A70 is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone is loaded with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging and it runs on Android 9 Pie with Samsung’s One UI out of the box.

For optics, the A70 features a 32MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary camera coupled with an 8MP (f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree field-of-view) ultra-wide camera and a 5MP (f/2.2 aperture) depth-sensing camera. There’s another 32MP f/2.0 sensor hidden on the notch on the front which will be available for selfies and video calling.