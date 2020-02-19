You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 8.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3300 mAh
- Display : 6.0 inches
- Resolution : 2220 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A6s comes equipped with 6 inches Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 2.2GHz octa-core processor. The phone has 6GB RAM with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity display)
|Resolution
|
2220 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.0 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB (Another variant - 128GB)
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 5MP (Dual Camera - 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, 5MP secondary rear camera)
|Front Camera
|
12 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3300 mAh (with adaptive fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes (Optional)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement