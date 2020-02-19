  • 14:13 Feb 19, 2020
Galaxy A6s

Samsung Galaxy A6s

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 8.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3300 mAh
  • Display : 6.0 inches
  • Resolution : 2220 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A6s comes equipped with 6 inches Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 2.2GHz octa-core processor. The phone has 6GB RAM with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity display)
Resolution

2220 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.0 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB (Another variant - 128GB)
Expandable

256 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 5MP (Dual Camera - 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, 5MP secondary rear camera)
Front Camera

12 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3300 mAh (with adaptive fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes (Optional)

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)

