Samsung Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Expandable storage is also present on the phone.

The phone features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. There's a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, although you only get a 15W charger in-box. The smartphones run on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as Dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Audio tech.