Samsung Galaxy A52 8GB + 128GB
Price :
Rs. 27999
Product Features :
- Launch : 19 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Samsung Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Expandable storage is also present on the phone.
The phone features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. There's a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.
It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, although you only get a 15W charger in-box. The smartphones run on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as Dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Audio tech.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
403 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP Depth Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 5MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (OIS)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (25W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 720G)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP67 certified)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
