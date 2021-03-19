Galaxy A52 8GB + 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A52 8GB + 128GB

  • Launch : 19 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate800 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Expandable storage is also present on the phone. 

 

The phone features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. There's a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. 

 

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, although you only get a 15W charger in-box. The smartphones run on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as Dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Audio tech. 

Display

Type

Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

403 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP Depth Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 5MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (25W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 720G)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP67 certified)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Image gallery

