Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate800 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Expandable storage is also present on the phone. 

 

The phone features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. There's a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. 

 

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, although you only get a 15W charger in-box. The smartphones run on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as Dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Audio tech. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, Super AMOLED (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection )
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

403 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP Depth Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 5MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (25W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 720G)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP67 certified)
Sensors

Proximity, Hall-effect, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 launched in India starting at Rs 26499

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 launched in India starting at Rs 26499

Samsung Galaxy A52 sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Samsung introduces Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event

Samsung has introduced three new mid-rangers for the consumers including a Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72 as well.

Samsung has introduced three new mid-rangers for the consumers including a Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72 as well.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India price leaked ahead of launch

Samsung will only launch the Galaxy A52 4G model in India.

Samsung will only launch the Galaxy A52 4G model in India.

Samsung Unpacked 2021 event set for March 17, may unveil Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 are expected to be announced in 4G and 5G variants.

Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 are expected to be announced in 4G and 5G variants.

Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 to reportedly launch on March 17

Samsung may host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on March 17.

Samsung may host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on March 17.

Samsung Galaxy A52 detailed camera specs leaked

Samsung Galaxy A52 will be available in both 4G and 5G versions.

Samsung Galaxy A52 will be available in both 4G and 5G versions.

Smartphones launching in March 2021: Realme GT, Redmi Note 10 series, Asus ROG Phone 5 and more

From premium smartphones to budget devices, these are the devices that are expected to launch in the month of March, 2021.

From premium smartphones to budget devices, these are the devices that are expected to launch in the month of March, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 confirmed to launch in India soon, support pages go live

Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 tipped to launch in India next month

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to be announced in 4G and 5G variants.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to be announced in 4G and 5G variants.

Samsung Galaxy A52 full specs and price surface, tipped to launch in last week of March with 120Hz display

Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key specifications revealed via FCC listing

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and pack a 4,370mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and pack a 4,370mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key specs tipped by TENAA listing

Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be launched in both 4G and 5G variants.

Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be launched in both 4G and 5G variants.

