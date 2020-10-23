Description

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.



It is equipped with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.



The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G houses a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It runs Android 11 OS out of the box, with version 3.1 of One UI. The smartphone also has dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.