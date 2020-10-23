Galaxy A52 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

It is equipped with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G houses a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It runs Android 11 OS out of the box, with version 3.1 of One UI. The smartphone also has dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Display

Type

Super AMOLED, Full HD+ ( Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

403 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB, 8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera: 64MP Primary Sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP Ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP Depth Camera with f/2.4 aperture , 5MP Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (25W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm

Weight

189 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 750G)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP67 certified)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung introduces Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event

Samsung has introduced three new mid-rangers for the consumers including a Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A72 as well.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G listed by retailers ahead of launch on March 17

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

