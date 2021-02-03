Description

Samsung Galaxy A51 will come with a 6.46-inch display and pack a 4,500mAh battery. It will be powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset aided by 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy A52 5G will come in four colour variants - Black, White, Violet and Blue and in 6/128GB and 8/256GB configurations.

The phone will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone runs Android 11 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.