Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.47 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Samsung Galaxy A51 will come with a 6.46-inch display and pack a 4,500mAh battery. It will be powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset aided by 6GB or 8GB of RAM.
The Galaxy A52 5G will come in four colour variants - Black, White, Violet and Blue and in 6/128GB and 8/256GB configurations.
The phone will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone runs Android 11 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
403 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.47 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera setup: 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (15W with fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 750G)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
