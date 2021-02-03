Galaxy A52
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy A52

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.47 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy A51 will come with a 6.46-inch display and pack a 4,500mAh battery. It will be powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset aided by 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

 The Galaxy A52 5G will come in four colour variants - Black, White, Violet and Blue and in 6/128GB and 8/256GB configurations.

The phone will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone runs Android 11 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

403 ppi

Screen Size

6.47 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera setup: 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (15W with fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 750G)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key specs tipped by TENAA listing

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key specs tipped by TENAA listing

Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be launched in both 4G and 5G variants.

